StockMarketWire.com - Specialist brick manufacturer Michelmersh Brick said it expected to post underlying revenue and profit for the year through December in line with market expectations.
'The group has experienced strong cash performance in the second half of the year which has resulted in net debt as at 31 December 2019 being better than market expectations,' the company added in a brief trading update.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
