StockMarketWire.com - Bowling alley operator Ten Entertainment said it grew its annual sales by 10.2% after refurbishing some of its sites.
On a like-for-like basis, sales for the year through 29 December rose 8.0%.
The company, which operates 45 sites in the UK, said it had refurbished four during the year.
Ten Entertainment said it expected to post adjusted EBITDA in line with market expectations.
Manchester Printworks, an inaugural newbuild site, was scheduled to open in the first half of 2020.
'Ten Entertainment has had another strong year, delivering profitable sales growth,' chief executive Duncan Garrood said.
'Our ever-evolving offer, providing family entertainment underpinned by tenpin bowling, is thoroughly enjoyed by increasing numbers of customers.'
'We continue to innovate, increase our footprint and improve the quality of our offering which positions us well for future growth.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: