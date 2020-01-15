StockMarketWire.com - Aura Energy said it had raised an aggregate of approximately AUD475K, about £252,600, through an equity placement.
The energy company issued 105,416,664 ordinary shares at a price of AUD 0.45 cents, about £0.24 a share.
The company also issued one share option for every two shares issued exercisable at a price of AUD 0.80 cents, about £0.42 a share, with a term of two years from the date of issue.
Aura Energy said it would use the net proceeds of the fundraising for working capital purposes.
At 8:14am: [LON:AURA] Aura Energy Limited share price was -0.05p at 0.28p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
