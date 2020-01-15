StockMarketWire.com - Hostel group Safestay said it had completed the acquisition of the so-called AthenStyle Hostel in Athens for €1.5m.
'AthenStyle is a stylish and successful hostel, located in the heart of this popular tourist city and so requires only to be rebranded to be fully integrated into our unique European hostel network,' chairman Larry Lipman said.
At 8:23am: [LON:SSTY] Safestay Plc share price was -1p at 36.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
