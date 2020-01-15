StockMarketWire.com - Quadrise Fuels International said it had promoted operations head Jason Miles to the role of chief executive.

Current head of projects Mark Whittle would succeed Miles as chief operating officer.

Executive chairman Mike Kirk would continue as the company's chairman.


At 8:27am: [LON:QFI] Quadrise Fuels International PLC share price was +0.04p at 2.83p



