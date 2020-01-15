StockMarketWire.com - First Derivatives said it had appointed Seamus Keating as chief executive officer with immediate effect.
Keating succeeded the group's founder, Brian Conlon, who passed away in July 2019.
Keating had extensive leadership expertise in the global technology sector, including executive roles in both finance and operations in multi-national technology companies, the company said.
At 8:30am: [LON:FDP] First Derivatives PLC share price was +15p at 2530p
