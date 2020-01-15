StockMarketWire.com - Cinema group Everyman said sales rose 25% to record despite a fall in the number of moviegoers from a year earlier.
For the 52-week period ended 2 January 2020, sales rose 25% to £65.0m on-year.
Average ticket prices increased to £11.37 from £11.26 and spend per head increased to £7.13 from £6.30, driven by service and menu development, the company said.
Everyman now operated 33 venues, with five new venues opened in the final quarter of the financial year, taking the total number of screens to 110, up from 84 last year.
'After record admissions in 2018, UK box-office fell by 1.9% in 2019; despite this we grew each of our key performance metrics and also increased our overall market share of the UK box-office,' Everyman said.
'We are well placed to deliver to expectations in 2020,' it added.
At 8:55am: [LON:EMAN] Everyman Media Group Plc share price was +4p at 218p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
