FTSE 100
Persimmon                               2848.50       +1.88%
Burberry Group                          2312.00       +1.81%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1844.25       +1.78%
Barratt Developments                     793.60       +1.61%
Pearson                                  613.80       +1.45%
NMC Health                              1350.00       -2.53%
Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The)       226.60       -1.78%
RSA Insurance Group                      555.40       -1.28%
Kingfisher                               216.20       -1.05%
Intertek Group                          5838.00       -0.92%

FTSE 250
Provident Financial                      441.50       +4.65%
Hochschild Mining                        170.45       +3.87%
Capita Group (The)                       175.88       +3.46%
Tullow Oil                                61.01       +3.09%
Ferrexpo                                 161.08       +2.93%
Aston Martin Lagonda                     446.25       -3.03%
Diploma                                 1846.00       -2.89%
Rathbone Brothers                       2047.50       -2.50%
Bakkavor Group                           135.60       -1.74%
CLS Holdings                             278.75       -1.68%

FTSE 350
AIM
Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings            0.80     +100.00%
Ironridge Resources Limited               12.75      +20.00%
Erris Resources                            5.00      +17.65%
M Winkworth                              147.00      +12.21%
Egdon Resources                            4.25       +8.97%
Aura Energy Limited                        0.28      -15.38%
Quiz                                      16.45      -12.38%
Two Shields Investments  Ord 0.1p          0.11       -8.16%
1pm                                       34.75       -7.33%
Blue Star Capital                          0.13       -7.14%

Overall Market
Capital & Regional                       242.28     +907.40%
