FTSE 100 Persimmon 2848.50 +1.88% Burberry Group 2312.00 +1.81% Hargreaves Lansdown 1844.25 +1.78% Barratt Developments 793.60 +1.61% Pearson 613.80 +1.45% NMC Health 1350.00 -2.53% Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) 226.60 -1.78% RSA Insurance Group 555.40 -1.28% Kingfisher 216.20 -1.05% Intertek Group 5838.00 -0.92% FTSE 250 Provident Financial 441.50 +4.65% Hochschild Mining 170.45 +3.87% Capita Group (The) 175.88 +3.46% Tullow Oil 61.01 +3.09% Ferrexpo 161.08 +2.93% Aston Martin Lagonda 446.25 -3.03% Diploma 1846.00 -2.89% Rathbone Brothers 2047.50 -2.50% Bakkavor Group 135.60 -1.74% CLS Holdings 278.75 -1.68% FTSE 350 Provident Financial 441.50 +4.65% Hochschild Mining 170.45 +3.87% Capita Group (The) 175.88 +3.46% Tullow Oil 61.01 +3.09% Ferrexpo 161.08 +2.93% Aston Martin Lagonda 446.25 -3.03% Diploma 1846.00 -2.89% NMC Health 1350.00 -2.53% Rathbone Brothers 2047.50 -2.50% Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) 226.60 -1.78% AIM Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings 0.80 +100.00% Ironridge Resources Limited 12.75 +20.00% Erris Resources 5.00 +17.65% M Winkworth 147.00 +12.21% Egdon Resources 4.25 +8.97% Aura Energy Limited 0.28 -15.38% Quiz 16.45 -12.38% Two Shields Investments Ord 0.1p 0.11 -8.16% 1pm 34.75 -7.33% Blue Star Capital 0.13 -7.14% Overall Market Capital & Regional 242.28 +907.40% Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings 0.80 +100.00% Ironridge Resources Limited 12.75 +20.00% Erris Resources 5.00 +17.65% M Winkworth 147.00 +12.21% Aura Energy Limited 0.28 -15.38% Quiz 16.45 -12.38% Two Shields Investments Ord 0.1p 0.11 -8.16% 1pm 34.75 -7.33% Blue Star Capital 0.13 -7.14%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
StockMarketWire.com -