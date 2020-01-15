StockMarketWire.com - Gamma Communications upgraded its outlook on profit as 'strong' demand in the UK and Dutch markets bolstered performance.
Financial performance was significantly ahead of last year with adjusted earnings (EBITDA) and adjusted earnings per share for the year ended 31st December 2019 expected to be slightly ahead of consensus, with revenues growing in line with market consensus expectations, the company said.
This performance reflected a 'continued strong demand in the UK and Dutch business markets for Gamma's portfolio of products and services,' it added.
The direct business in the UK had grown new sales and its order book significantly in 2019 and the business in the Netherlands continued to increase volumes in its cloud PBX and mobile offerings at rates ahead of market growth.
Results for the year ended 31 December 2019 were slated for release on 17 March.
At 9:00am: [LON:GAMA] Gamma Communications Plc share price was +45p at 1380p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
