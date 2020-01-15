REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £20,825,669 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £12,672,885 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £12,609,787 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £12,068,333 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £11,128,630 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £11,028,490 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £10,634,188 RBS Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £10,507,044 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £10,180,140 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £9,339,489 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £9,151,313 INF Informa PLC value of shares traded £8,306,290 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £7,791,850 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £7,393,307 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £6,969,554 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £6,622,935 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £6,591,180 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £6,158,159 MNDI Mondi PLC value of shares traded £5,575,901 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £5,414,054 BDEV Barratt Developments PLC value of shares traded £5,249,964 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £5,204,034 TLW Tullow Oil PLC value of shares traded £4,287,624 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £4,244,236 TW. Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £4,230,544 VTY VISTRY GROUP PLC ORD 50P value of shares traded £4,198,754 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £4,090,413 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £3,605,414 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £3,558,008 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £3,361,889 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com