REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £20,825,669

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £12,672,885

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £12,609,787

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £12,068,333

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £11,128,630

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £11,028,490

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £10,634,188

RBS	Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £10,507,044

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £10,180,140

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £9,339,489

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £9,151,313

INF	Informa PLC value of shares traded £8,306,290

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £7,791,850

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £7,393,307

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £6,969,554

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £6,622,935

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £6,591,180

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £6,158,159

MNDI	Mondi PLC value of shares traded £5,575,901

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £5,414,054

BDEV	Barratt Developments PLC value of shares traded £5,249,964

BRBY	Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £5,204,034

TLW	Tullow Oil PLC value of shares traded £4,287,624

AV.	Aviva PLC value of shares traded £4,244,236

TW.	Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £4,230,544

VTY	VISTRY GROUP PLC ORD 50P value of shares traded £4,198,754

EXPN	Experian PLC value of shares traded £4,090,413

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £3,605,414

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £3,558,008

TSCO	Tesco PLC value of shares traded £3,361,889



