StockMarketWire.com - Real estate agency franchiser M Winkworth said it expected to post annual revenue and pre-tax profit modestly ahead of market expectations.
The company also said it would up its fourth-quarter dividend to 2.1p per share, from 1.9p on-year, bringing total payments for the year to 7.8p, up from 7.45p.
M Winkworth said it had increased its market share, particularly in London, during what was 'an uncertain and difficult year that was dominated by political developments'.
House prices, the company said, had remained broadly flat, having bottomed in 2018, some 20% below their 2014 peak in prime central London and 10-15% in outer London.
'While our activity in the London market remained subdued, we recorded an upturn in transactions outside of London as buyers decided to get on with their lives after years of watching and waiting,' M Winkworth said.
'Despite the tenant fee ban, initiatives in the lettings and management sector continued to bear fruit, with revenue growth once again increasing year-on-year.'
At 9:17am: [LON:WINK] M Winkworth plc share price was +16p at 147p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
