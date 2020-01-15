StockMarketWire.com - Woundcare company Advanced Medical Solutions said profit was slightly above expectations even as sales were kept in check by a rise in the pound.
'Financial results for the year are in line with revised consensus forecasts, with profit slightly above consensus and sales, impacted by sterling appreciation in the fourth quarter, slightly below consensus,' the company said.
Advanced Medical solutions said a plant impacted by the third-party sterilisation issue was now fully operational as a third-party sterilisation issue had been resolved.
The company also said there was significant partner interest in its new surgical high performance dressing, which was on track to launch in the first half of 2020.
'Supported by new product approvals, the group expects to deliver approximately 10% organic growth in 2020, with the Biomatlante acquisition delivering additional revenue,' Advanced Medical Solutions said.
At 9:18am: [LON:AMS] Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC share price was +10.75p at 287.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
