StockMarketWire.com - Virtual reality company Immotion said it had signed contracts in the past week with the London Eye, a further four aquariums and with its first European zoo partner.
The company also agreed terms with a further nine aquariums and five entertainment sites.
The aggregate total across the sites was 93 headsets, all of which were scheduled to be installed during the first quarter of 2020.
The company said it continued to believe it would reach monthly earnings (EBITDA) breakeven at or around the end of the first quarter, based on its forecasted costs.
At 9:22am: [LON:IMMO] Immotion Group Plc share price was +0.15p at 7p
