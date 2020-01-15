StockMarketWire.com - Research and data company YouGov said it had tweaked the terms of its acquisition of sports-sector-focused SMG Insight to shorten the earn-out period.
YouGov said SMG Insight had delivered strong results ahead of plan since the deal was first announced last year.
SMG Insight was therefore expected to reach the terms of the earn-out clause ahead of an original indicated timeframe.
The deferred consideration for SMG Insight amounted to £13.2m and would be paid over two equal tranches, with the first being made on 15 January and the second on 31 May.
The total aggregated consideration for the acquisition would amount to £18.0m.
At 9:27am: [LON:YOU] YouGov PLC share price was +5p at 636p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: