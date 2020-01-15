StockMarketWire.com - Franchise Brands said sales were up 10% driven by accelerating year-on-year momentum in its Metro Rod franchisees and the recent acquisition of Willow Pumps.
Willow Pumps, which was acquired in October 2019, was trading in line with expectations and the integration of the business into the group was progressing well, the company said.
Trading in 2020 had started well, with job intake at Metro Rod and Willow Pumps up on the same period in 2019 and the company's B2C brands had a strong start to the year for franchisee recruitment, Franchise Brands said.
Revenue and profits for the year to 31 December 2019 was expected to be 'at least in line with consensus market expectations' (for revenue of £40.5m and adjusted EBITDA of £3.5m) it added.
At 9:31am: [LON:FRAN] Franchise Brands Plc share price was +7.5p at 128p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
