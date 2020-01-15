StockMarketWire.com - CEPS said that Travelfast, which the company acquired in March last year, had been placed in administration.
At the time of the deal, the company said the acquisition of Travelfast would make the newly formed group 'one of the largest individual pattern book and shade card makers in the UK, with two production facilities.'
At 9:36am: [LON:CEPS] CEPS PLC share price was 0p at 31.5p
