StockMarketWire.com - Attraqt said annual growth was expected to meet expectations as its focus on multi-year contract renewals delivered desired results.
The company signed 21 multi-year contracts, up from 10 last year. 'R&D activity this year is focused on delivering a fully-unified product and customer experience during the second half 2020 to then reap the full benefits,' Attraqt said. 'These are expected to have a positive impact on new bookings performance into the second half of 2020 and beyond,' it added.
At 9:52am: [LON:ATQT] Attraqt Group Plc share price was +0.5p at 36p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: