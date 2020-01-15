StockMarketWire.com - Russia-focused Trans-Siberian Gold said a new vein extension had been discovered at its Asacha Gold mine.
The zone, dubbed Vein 25 North, was located about 400 metres north of Vein 25, within the East zone of the Asacha god mine and had delivered encouraging drilling results.
Highlights included finding 133 grams per tonne of gold and 57 grams per tonne of silver over 4 metres.
At 9:52am: [LON:TSG] TransSiberian Gold PLC share price was -1p at 57.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
