StockMarketWire.com - Turkey-focused Valeura Energy said it boosted revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 thanks to higher gas production and prices.
Output in the three months through December amounted to 646 barrels of oil equivalent per day, which the company said was up 22% on the previous quarter.
'Revenues increased ... due to a combination of higher production and gas prices, and were more than sufficient to cover the operating costs and all of the G&A costs of the company,' Valeura Energy said.
At 9:55am: [LON:VLU] share price was +8.5p at 41p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
