FTSE 100
Ocado Group                             1336.50       +2.57%
Pearson                                  617.20       +2.02%
Experian                                2635.50       +1.44%
Barratt Developments                     792.20       +1.43%
Carnival                                3649.50       +1.43%
NMC Health                              1344.00       -2.96%
Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The)       225.50       -2.25%
Prudential                              1432.00       -1.51%
RSA Insurance Group                      556.50       -1.08%
easyJet                                 1493.25       -1.04%

FTSE 250
Provident Financial                      452.85       +7.34%
Tullow Oil                                61.73       +4.31%
Spirent Communications                   242.25       +3.75%
Hochschild Mining                        169.90       +3.53%
Capita Group (The)                       175.48       +3.22%
Rathbone Brothers                       2004.00       -4.57%
Aston Martin Lagonda                     447.65       -2.73%
Just Group                                75.90       -2.32%
IP Group                                  66.15       -2.29%
Bakkavor Group                           134.90       -2.25%

FTSE 350
Provident Financial                      452.85       +7.34%
Tullow Oil                                61.73       +4.31%
Spirent Communications                   242.25       +3.75%
Hochschild Mining                        169.90       +3.53%
Capita Group (The)                       175.48       +3.22%
Rathbone Brothers                       2004.00       -4.57%
NMC Health                              1344.00       -2.96%
Aston Martin Lagonda                     447.65       -2.73%
Just Group                                75.90       -2.32%
IP Group                                  66.15       -2.29%

AIM
Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings            0.80     +100.00%
Erris Resources                            5.00      +17.65%
Ironridge Resources Limited               12.25      +15.29%
Egdon Resources                            4.45      +14.10%
M Winkworth                              147.50      +12.60%
Eco Atlantic Oil  Gas                     49.50      -16.81%
Aura Energy Limited                        0.28      -15.38%
Ilika                                     43.50      -13.00%
Origo Partners                             0.18      -11.90%
Altus Strategies                           6.75      -10.00%

Overall Market
Capital & Regional                       242.48     +908.23%
Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings            0.80     +100.00%
Erris Resources                            5.00      +17.65%
Ironridge Resources Limited               12.25      +15.29%
Egdon Resources                            4.45      +14.10%
Eco Atlantic Oil  Gas                     49.50      -16.81%
Aura Energy Limited                        0.28      -15.38%
Ilika                                     43.50      -13.00%
Origo Partners                             0.18      -11.90%
Altus Strategies                           6.75      -10.00%