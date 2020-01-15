FTSE 100 Ocado Group 1336.50 +2.57% Pearson 617.20 +2.02% Experian 2635.50 +1.44% Barratt Developments 792.20 +1.43% Carnival 3649.50 +1.43% NMC Health 1344.00 -2.96% Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) 225.50 -2.25% Prudential 1432.00 -1.51% RSA Insurance Group 556.50 -1.08% easyJet 1493.25 -1.04% FTSE 250 Provident Financial 452.85 +7.34% Tullow Oil 61.73 +4.31% Spirent Communications 242.25 +3.75% Hochschild Mining 169.90 +3.53% Capita Group (The) 175.48 +3.22% Rathbone Brothers 2004.00 -4.57% Aston Martin Lagonda 447.65 -2.73% Just Group 75.90 -2.32% IP Group 66.15 -2.29% Bakkavor Group 134.90 -2.25% FTSE 350 Provident Financial 452.85 +7.34% Tullow Oil 61.73 +4.31% Spirent Communications 242.25 +3.75% Hochschild Mining 169.90 +3.53% Capita Group (The) 175.48 +3.22% Rathbone Brothers 2004.00 -4.57% NMC Health 1344.00 -2.96% Aston Martin Lagonda 447.65 -2.73% Just Group 75.90 -2.32% IP Group 66.15 -2.29% AIM Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings 0.80 +100.00% Erris Resources 5.00 +17.65% Ironridge Resources Limited 12.25 +15.29% Egdon Resources 4.45 +14.10% M Winkworth 147.50 +12.60% Eco Atlantic Oil Gas 49.50 -16.81% Aura Energy Limited 0.28 -15.38% Ilika 43.50 -13.00% Origo Partners 0.18 -11.90% Altus Strategies 6.75 -10.00% Overall Market Capital & Regional 242.48 +908.23% Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings 0.80 +100.00% Erris Resources 5.00 +17.65% Ironridge Resources Limited 12.25 +15.29% Egdon Resources 4.45 +14.10% Eco Atlantic Oil Gas 49.50 -16.81% Aura Energy Limited 0.28 -15.38% Ilika 43.50 -13.00% Origo Partners 0.18 -11.90% Altus Strategies 6.75 -10.00%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
