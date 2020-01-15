REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £24,597,885 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £23,324,508 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £18,159,364 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £17,959,866 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £17,537,552 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £17,250,796 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £17,247,747 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £17,044,824 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £15,720,911 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £15,613,522 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £15,261,611 RBS Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £14,525,252 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £14,045,271 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £10,829,928 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £10,781,210 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £10,578,784 BDEV Barratt Developments PLC value of shares traded £10,384,802 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £10,167,368 INF Informa PLC value of shares traded £9,047,781 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £8,663,654 TW. Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £8,369,610 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £8,204,420 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £7,641,554 MNDI Mondi PLC value of shares traded £7,566,701 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £7,077,924 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £6,501,393 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £6,265,225 BREE Breedon Group value of shares traded £6,224,288 BOO Boohoo.com Plc value of shares traded £6,196,700 TLW Tullow Oil PLC value of shares traded £5,910,496 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com