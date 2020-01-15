StockMarketWire.com - 
REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £24,597,885

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £23,324,508

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £18,159,364

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £17,959,866

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £17,537,552

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £17,250,796

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £17,247,747

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £17,044,824

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £15,720,911

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £15,613,522

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £15,261,611

RBS	Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £14,525,252

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £14,045,271

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £10,829,928

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £10,781,210

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £10,578,784

BDEV	Barratt Developments PLC value of shares traded £10,384,802

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £10,167,368

INF	Informa PLC value of shares traded £9,047,781

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £8,663,654

TW.	Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £8,369,610

TSCO	Tesco PLC value of shares traded £8,204,420

BRBY	Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £7,641,554

MNDI	Mondi PLC value of shares traded £7,566,701

AV.	Aviva PLC value of shares traded £7,077,924

EXPN	Experian PLC value of shares traded £6,501,393

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £6,265,225

BREE	Breedon Group value of shares traded £6,224,288

BOO	Boohoo.com Plc value of shares traded £6,196,700

TLW	Tullow Oil PLC value of shares traded £5,910,496



