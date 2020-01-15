StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Ocado Group                             1334.50       +2.42%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   1981.75       +1.92%
Pearson                                  616.40       +1.88%
Carnival                                3661.50       +1.76%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1838.50       +1.46%
Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The)       225.05       -2.45%
Prudential                              1418.75       -2.42%
NMC Health                              1353.00       -2.31%
Kingfisher                               215.40       -1.42%
TUI AG                                   905.70       -1.34%

FTSE 250
Provident Financial                      449.15       +6.46%
Tullow Oil                                62.04       +4.83%
Spirent Communications                   242.75       +3.96%
Capita Group (The)                       175.35       +3.15%
Centamin                                 121.00       +2.24%
Just Group                                73.98       -4.79%
Rathbone Brothers                       2000.50       -4.74%
Galliford Try                            153.40       -3.07%
Aston Martin Lagonda                     447.20       -2.82%
Hammerson                                265.05       -2.73%

FTSE 350
AIM
Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings            0.65      +62.50%
Maestrano Group  Ord 1p                    3.35      +28.85%
Lekoil                                     2.93      +17.20%
Ironridge Resources Limited               12.25      +15.29%
Egdon Resources                            4.45      +14.10%
Eco Atlantic Oil  Gas                     50.00      -15.97%
Aura Energy Limited                        0.28      -15.38%
Conroy Gold And Natural Resources          6.75      -12.90%
Origo Partners                             0.18      -11.90%
Tissue Regenix Group                       1.52      -11.34%

Overall Market
Capital & Regional                       243.78     +913.64%
