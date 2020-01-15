FTSE 100 Ocado Group 1334.50 +2.42% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 1981.75 +1.92% Pearson 616.40 +1.88% Carnival 3661.50 +1.76% Hargreaves Lansdown 1838.50 +1.46% Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) 225.05 -2.45% Prudential 1418.75 -2.42% NMC Health 1353.00 -2.31% Kingfisher 215.40 -1.42% TUI AG 905.70 -1.34% FTSE 250 Provident Financial 449.15 +6.46% Tullow Oil 62.04 +4.83% Spirent Communications 242.75 +3.96% Capita Group (The) 175.35 +3.15% Centamin 121.00 +2.24% Just Group 73.98 -4.79% Rathbone Brothers 2000.50 -4.74% Galliford Try 153.40 -3.07% Aston Martin Lagonda 447.20 -2.82% Hammerson 265.05 -2.73% FTSE 350 Provident Financial 449.15 +6.46% Tullow Oil 62.04 +4.83% Spirent Communications 242.75 +3.96% Capita Group (The) 175.35 +3.15% Ocado Group 1334.50 +2.42% Just Group 73.98 -4.79% Rathbone Brothers 2000.50 -4.74% Galliford Try 153.40 -3.07% Aston Martin Lagonda 447.20 -2.82% Hammerson 265.05 -2.73% AIM Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings 0.65 +62.50% Maestrano Group Ord 1p 3.35 +28.85% Lekoil 2.93 +17.20% Ironridge Resources Limited 12.25 +15.29% Egdon Resources 4.45 +14.10% Eco Atlantic Oil Gas 50.00 -15.97% Aura Energy Limited 0.28 -15.38% Conroy Gold And Natural Resources 6.75 -12.90% Origo Partners 0.18 -11.90% Tissue Regenix Group 1.52 -11.34% Overall Market Capital & Regional 243.78 +913.64% Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings 0.65 +62.50% Maestrano Group Ord 1p 3.35 +28.85% Lekoil 2.93 +17.20% Ironridge Resources Limited 12.25 +15.29% Eco Atlantic Oil Gas 50.00 -15.97% Aura Energy Limited 0.28 -15.38% Conroy Gold And Natural Resources 6.75 -12.90% Origo Partners 0.18 -11.90% Tissue Regenix Group 1.52 -11.34%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
StockMarketWire.com -