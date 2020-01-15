FTSE 100 Burberry Group 2320.50 +2.18% SSE 1485.75 +1.87% Coca-Cola HBC 2761.00 +1.84% Pearson 615.40 +1.72% Ocado Group 1323.75 +1.59% NMC Health 1336.00 -3.54% Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) 224.50 -2.69% Prudential 1421.75 -2.22% Kingfisher 214.35 -1.90% Glencore 238.95 -1.52% FTSE 250 Provident Financial 446.95 +5.94% Spirent Communications 245.00 +4.93% Centamin 121.80 +2.92% Avast 522.50 +2.45% Capita Group (The) 174.00 +2.35% Just Group 72.25 -7.01% Rathbone Brothers 2012.50 -4.17% Moneysupermarket.com Group 319.45 -4.07% Aston Martin Lagonda 443.70 -3.59% Galliford Try 153.63 -2.93% FTSE 350 Provident Financial 446.95 +5.94% Spirent Communications 245.00 +4.93% Centamin 121.80 +2.92% Avast 522.50 +2.45% Capita Group (The) 174.00 +2.35% Just Group 72.25 -7.01% Rathbone Brothers 2012.50 -4.17% Moneysupermarket.com Group 319.45 -4.07% Aston Martin Lagonda 443.70 -3.59% NMC Health 1336.00 -3.54% AIM Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings 0.65 +62.50% Mi-Pay Group 1.85 +23.33% Maestrano Group Ord 1p 3.20 +23.08% Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals 2.30 +21.05% Richland Resources 0.12 +21.05% Eco Atlantic Oil Gas 48.00 -19.33% Aura Energy Limited 0.28 -15.38% Tower Resources 0.58 -14.07% Quiz 16.35 -12.92% Conroy Gold And Natural Resources 6.75 -12.90% Overall Market Capital & Regional 244.73 +917.59% Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings 0.65 +62.50% Mi-Pay Group 1.85 +23.33% Maestrano Group Ord 1p 3.20 +23.08% Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals 2.30 +21.05% Eco Atlantic Oil Gas 48.00 -19.33% Aura Energy Limited 0.28 -15.38% Tower Resources 0.58 -14.07% Quiz 16.35 -12.92% Conroy Gold And Natural Resources 6.75 -12.90%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -