FTSE 100
Burberry Group                          2320.50       +2.18%
SSE                                     1485.75       +1.87%
Coca-Cola HBC                           2761.00       +1.84%
Pearson                                  615.40       +1.72%
Ocado Group                             1323.75       +1.59%
NMC Health                              1336.00       -3.54%
Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The)       224.50       -2.69%
Prudential                              1421.75       -2.22%
Kingfisher                               214.35       -1.90%
Glencore                                 238.95       -1.52%

FTSE 250
Provident Financial                      446.95       +5.94%
Spirent Communications                   245.00       +4.93%
Centamin                                 121.80       +2.92%
Avast                                    522.50       +2.45%
Capita Group (The)                       174.00       +2.35%
Just Group                                72.25       -7.01%
Rathbone Brothers                       2012.50       -4.17%
Moneysupermarket.com Group               319.45       -4.07%
Aston Martin Lagonda                     443.70       -3.59%
Galliford Try                            153.63       -2.93%

FTSE 350
AIM
Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings            0.65      +62.50%
Mi-Pay Group                               1.85      +23.33%
Maestrano Group  Ord 1p                    3.20      +23.08%
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals                  2.30      +21.05%
Richland Resources                         0.12      +21.05%
Eco Atlantic Oil  Gas                     48.00      -19.33%
Aura Energy Limited                        0.28      -15.38%
Tower Resources                            0.58      -14.07%
Quiz                                      16.35      -12.92%
Conroy Gold And Natural Resources          6.75      -12.90%

Overall Market
Capital & Regional                       244.73     +917.59%
