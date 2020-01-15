StockMarketWire.com - Transport analytics company Maestrano said recently acquired subsidiary Airsight had won a contract in Japan for a pilot project.
An initial purchase order from Nagoya Railroad covered a two month pilot, to capture and analyse data from a section of railway track in Nagoya, Japan.
The paid pilot followed an earlier trial. Meitetsu said that upon successful completion of the pilot it intended to extend the duration and scope of the project.
'Japan has arguably the most sophisticated and advanced rail infrastructure in the world,' chief executive Andrew Pearson said.
'We believe that success here will help to raise our profile in the global rail asset management industry.'
