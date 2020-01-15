StockMarketWire.com - Waste gasification technology supplier Eqtec said it had received approval to carry out test work at a demonstration plant at the University of Lorraine in France.
Refuse derived fuel would be tested as feedstock at the plant, providing Eqtec with operational data that could be shared with other project partners, funders and stakeholders.
'Eqtec considers that such operational data is critically important in order to widen the number of potential providers of project funding and it could potentially reduce the timeline to financial close by enabling a commercial understanding of the feedstock at an earlier stage in the project process,' the company said.
'In addition, the company anticipates that access to the data can assist in reducing the cost of insurance backed premiums in relation to performance warranties.'
At 1:10pm: [LON:EQT] Eqtec Plc Ord Eur0.001 share price was +0.01p at 0.17p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
