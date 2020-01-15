StockMarketWire.com - 88 Energy said it expected to start drilling a new appraisal well in Alaska in February.
Ice road construction for the Charlie-1 well was underway and a drilling permit had been submitted, with approval expected in January.
'The New Year is off to a busy start for the Alaska operations team with all activity progressing as planned,' managing director Dave Wall said.
At 1:24pm: (LON:88E) 88 Energy Ltd share price was -0.03p at 1.33p
