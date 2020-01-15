StockMarketWire.com - Amur Minerals said a base-line environmental assessment for its Kun-Manie nickel, copper and sulphide project in Russia had been filed and approved by the relevant agencies.
The study was a component of a 'permanent conditions TEO' -- a Russian-required feasibility study.
Chief executive Robin Young said the assessment confirmed mining the deposit would not require any extraordinary programmes or procedures beyond those already planned by the company.
'Typical monitoring and mitigation procedures can be implemented to ensure protection of the environment during construction and operations,' he added.
At 1:38pm: [LON:AMC] Amur Minerals Corporation share price was -0.03p at 1.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: