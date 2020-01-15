StockMarketWire.com - Cloud computing provider Beeks Financial Cloud said it was expanding its international footprint with three new datacentres, located in Singapore, London and Paris.
The Equinix SG1 datacentre would be the company's second in Singapore, Equinix LD8 its fourth in London and Equinix PA3 its first in Paris.
'Continued growth in client demand for these locations has prompted the expansion, with all new locations backed by initial client deployments, as per company expansion policies,' Beeks said.
At 1:42pm: [LON:BKS] Beeks Financial Cloud Group Plc share price was -1.5p at 115.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
