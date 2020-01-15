StockMarketWire.com - Specialist finance provider 1pm booked a 22% fall in first-half profit, citing economic uncertainty and a change in product mix hurting revenue.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through November declined to £3.0m, down from £3.9m on-year. Revenue fell 2.5% to £15.6m.
The company declared an interim dividend of 0.36p per share, up 29% on-year.
Chief executive John Newman said the company was satisfied with its peformance, given macro-economic and political uncertainty experienced in the UK throughout 2019.
At 1:50pm: [LON:OPM] 1pm PLC share price was -3p at 34.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
