RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £105,774,259 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £75,464,259 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £72,457,154 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £65,885,267 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £64,129,749 STAN Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £64,053,398 ABBY Abbey PLC value of shares traded £53,150,215 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £52,585,247 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £51,555,248 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £49,669,914 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £47,989,015 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £46,077,538 COB Cobham PLC value of shares traded £45,582,106 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £44,284,242 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £43,806,848 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £41,545,628 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £40,906,363 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £39,308,176 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £38,561,121 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £38,347,390 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £35,485,764 NXT Next PLC value of shares traded £32,579,117 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £32,438,021 MNDI Mondi PLC value of shares traded £32,430,742 SGRO Segro value of shares traded £31,703,498 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £30,609,179 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £28,421,437 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £27,939,790 RBS Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £26,954,434 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £25,761,965