RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £105,774,259

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £75,464,259

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £72,457,154

CRH	CRH PLC value of shares traded £65,885,267

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £64,129,749

STAN	Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £64,053,398

ABBY	Abbey PLC value of shares traded £53,150,215

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £52,585,247

EXPN	Experian PLC value of shares traded £51,555,248

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £49,669,914

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £47,989,015

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £46,077,538

COB	Cobham PLC value of shares traded £45,582,106

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £44,284,242

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £43,806,848

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £41,545,628

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £40,906,363

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £39,308,176

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £38,561,121

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £38,347,390

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £35,485,764

NXT	Next PLC value of shares traded £32,579,117

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £32,438,021

MNDI	Mondi PLC value of shares traded £32,430,742

SGRO	Segro value of shares traded £31,703,498

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£30,609,179

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £28,421,437

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £27,939,790

RBS	Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £26,954,434

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £25,761,965



