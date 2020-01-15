StockMarketWire.com - Business information provider Centaur Media said it was on track to improve its operating margins to 20% by 2020, having sold poorer-performing assets.
The company also said it was confident its results in 2019 would be in line with current market expectations.
'2019 was a transformational year for the group during which we completed our disposal programme, resulting in a simpler business focused on the marketing services and legal sectors,' chief executive Swag Mukerji said.
'We will continue to drive profitable revenue growth and create further cost efficiencies to lift EBITDA margins to our target level of at least 20% by 2022.'
