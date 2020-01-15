StockMarketWire.com - Location data verification company Location Sciences said it expected to post a 60% rise in revenue and overall results in line with market expectations.
Revenue for the year through December had grown to around £1.20m, up from £0.75m on-year.
Year-end cash reserves were around £1.3m. The company did not provide specific earnings guidance.
'We are pleased with the strong revenue growth driven by Verify and its increasing adoption globally by media agencies and suppliers,' chief executive Mark Slade said.
'However, there is still some way to go.'
'We will be continuing our efforts to overcome market inertia, with brands only just beginning to understand the value of transparency to their location campaigns.'
'With the talented team we have put together, I am confident of delivering further growth in 2020 and building long-term shareholder value.'
