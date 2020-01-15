FTSE 100 SSE 1498.25 +2.73% Pearson 620.60 +2.58% Coca-Cola HBC 2770.50 +2.19% Burberry Group 2319.50 +2.14% Ocado Group 1330.00 +2.07% Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) 223.25 -3.23% Prudential 1412.75 -2.84% Mondi 1591.50 -2.36% Croda International 5037.50 -2.09% Evraz 387.10 -2.02% FTSE 250 Provident Financial 454.65 +7.76% Spirent Communications 245.25 +5.03% Centamin 122.40 +3.42% Avast 526.00 +3.14% Pennon Group 1091.50 +2.68% Just Group 71.58 -7.88% Tullow Oil 56.04 -5.31% IP Group 65.15 -3.77% Moneysupermarket.com Group 321.70 -3.39% Rathbone Brothers 2030.00 -3.33% FTSE 350 Provident Financial 454.65 +7.76% Spirent Communications 245.25 +5.03% Centamin 122.40 +3.42% Avast 526.00 +3.14% SSE 1498.25 +2.73% Just Group 71.58 -7.88% Tullow Oil 56.04 -5.31% IP Group 65.15 -3.77% Moneysupermarket.com Group 321.70 -3.39% Rathbone Brothers 2030.00 -3.33% AIM Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings 0.65 +62.50% Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals 2.52 +32.89% Maestrano Group Ord 1p 3.20 +23.08% Richland Resources 0.12 +21.05% Filtronic 11.12 +15.28% Eco Atlantic Oil Gas 47.00 -21.01% Georgian Mining Corporation Ord Npv 1.20 -20.00% Origo Partners 0.17 -16.67% Aura Energy Limited 0.28 -15.38% Tissue Regenix Group 1.48 -14.24% Overall Market Capital & Regional 245.13 +919.25% Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings 0.65 +62.50% Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals 2.52 +32.89% Maestrano Group Ord 1p 3.20 +23.08% Richland Resources 0.12 +21.05% Eco Atlantic Oil Gas 47.00 -21.01% Georgian Mining Corporation Ord Npv 1.20 -20.00% Origo Partners 0.17 -16.67% Aura Energy Limited 0.28 -15.38% Tissue Regenix Group 1.48 -14.24%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 15:00
StockMarketWire.com -