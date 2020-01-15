StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
SSE                                     1498.25       +2.73%
Pearson                                  620.60       +2.58%
Coca-Cola HBC                           2770.50       +2.19%
Burberry Group                          2319.50       +2.14%
Ocado Group                             1330.00       +2.07%
Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The)       223.25       -3.23%
Prudential                              1412.75       -2.84%
Mondi                                   1591.50       -2.36%
Croda International                     5037.50       -2.09%
Evraz                                    387.10       -2.02%

FTSE 250
Provident Financial                      454.65       +7.76%
Spirent Communications                   245.25       +5.03%
Centamin                                 122.40       +3.42%
Avast                                    526.00       +3.14%
Pennon Group                            1091.50       +2.68%
Just Group                                71.58       -7.88%
Tullow Oil                                56.04       -5.31%
IP Group                                  65.15       -3.77%
Moneysupermarket.com Group               321.70       -3.39%
Rathbone Brothers                       2030.00       -3.33%

FTSE 350
Provident Financial                      454.65       +7.76%
Spirent Communications                   245.25       +5.03%
Centamin                                 122.40       +3.42%
Avast                                    526.00       +3.14%
SSE                                     1498.25       +2.73%
Just Group                                71.58       -7.88%
Tullow Oil                                56.04       -5.31%
IP Group                                  65.15       -3.77%
Moneysupermarket.com Group               321.70       -3.39%
Rathbone Brothers                       2030.00       -3.33%

AIM
Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings            0.65      +62.50%
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals                  2.52      +32.89%
Maestrano Group  Ord 1p                    3.20      +23.08%
Richland Resources                         0.12      +21.05%
Filtronic                                 11.12      +15.28%
Eco Atlantic Oil  Gas                     47.00      -21.01%
Georgian Mining Corporation Ord Npv        1.20      -20.00%
Origo Partners                             0.17      -16.67%
Aura Energy Limited                        0.28      -15.38%
Tissue Regenix Group                       1.48      -14.24%

Overall Market
Capital & Regional                       245.13     +919.25%
Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings            0.65      +62.50%
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals                  2.52      +32.89%
Maestrano Group  Ord 1p                    3.20      +23.08%
Richland Resources                         0.12      +21.05%
Eco Atlantic Oil  Gas                     47.00      -21.01%
Georgian Mining Corporation Ord Npv        1.20      -20.00%
Origo Partners                             0.17      -16.67%
Aura Energy Limited                        0.28      -15.38%
Tissue Regenix Group                       1.48      -14.24%