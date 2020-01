RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £125,051,843 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £89,829,180 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £74,703,910 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £72,167,083 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £67,713,668 MNDI Mondi PLC value of shares traded £66,266,619 STAN Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £65,424,784 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £59,098,329 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £57,013,373 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £55,901,845 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £54,709,765 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £54,078,575 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £53,977,984 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £50,981,491 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £50,678,932 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £50,410,168 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £48,767,640 COB Cobham PLC value of shares traded £45,820,851 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £43,974,053 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £43,261,440 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £42,224,819 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £41,837,691 SBRY Sainsbury (J) PLC value of shares traded £41,799,925 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £41,089,574 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £38,438,941 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £36,067,056 NXT Next PLC value of shares traded £34,326,048 CINE Cineworld Group PLC value of shares traded £34,228,331 SGRO Segro value of shares traded £34,053,956 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £33,023,570 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com