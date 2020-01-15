StockMarketWire.com - Biomarker company Oxford BioDynamics said study results presented at conference in the US demonstrated the utility of its technology for the diagnosis of canine lymphoma.
The study data was presented to the American Association for Cancer Research conference on advances in liquid biopsies, taking place in Miami.
The study was conducted in collaboration with the University of Minnesota Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences, Animal Cancer Care and Research Program, College of Veterinary Medicine and Masonic Cancer Center.
At 3:00pm: [LON:OBD] Oxford Biodynamics Plc share price was 0p at 114.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
