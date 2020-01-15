FTSE 100 Pearson 619.30 +2.36% SSE 1491.50 +2.26% Ocado Group 1330.75 +2.13% Burberry Group 2317.50 +2.05% Centrica 91.55 +2.02% Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) 222.95 -3.36% Prudential 1412.25 -2.87% Croda International 5012.50 -2.58% Smith (DS) 359.70 -2.15% Mondi 1595.75 -2.10% FTSE 250 Provident Financial 450.05 +6.67% Spirent Communications 245.25 +5.03% Pennon Group 1094.25 +2.94% Centamin 121.63 +2.77% Avast 523.75 +2.70% Just Group 70.93 -8.71% Tullow Oil 54.17 -8.47% Galliford Try 152.39 -3.71% Rathbone Brothers 2025.00 -3.57% IP Group 65.35 -3.47% FTSE 350 Provident Financial 450.05 +6.67% Spirent Communications 245.25 +5.03% Pennon Group 1094.25 +2.94% Centamin 121.63 +2.77% Avast 523.75 +2.70% Just Group 70.93 -8.71% Tullow Oil 54.17 -8.47% Galliford Try 152.39 -3.71% Rathbone Brothers 2025.00 -3.57% IP Group 65.35 -3.47% AIM Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings 0.65 +62.50% Lekoil 3.20 +28.00% Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals 2.38 +25.00% Maestrano Group Ord 1p 3.20 +23.08% Richland Resources 0.12 +21.05% Eco Atlantic Oil Gas 47.00 -21.01% Georgian Mining Corporation Ord Npv 1.20 -20.00% Origo Partners 0.17 -16.67% Tanfield Group 2.10 -16.00% Aura Energy Limited 0.28 -15.38% Overall Market Capital & Regional 245.00 +918.71% Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings 0.65 +62.50% Lekoil 3.20 +28.00% Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals 2.38 +25.00% Maestrano Group Ord 1p 3.20 +23.08% Eco Atlantic Oil Gas 47.00 -21.01% Georgian Mining Corporation Ord Npv 1.20 -20.00% Origo Partners 0.17 -16.67% Tanfield Group 2.10 -16.00% Aura Energy Limited 0.28 -15.38%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
StockMarketWire.com -