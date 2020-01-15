StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Pearson                                  619.30       +2.36%
SSE                                     1491.50       +2.26%
Ocado Group                             1330.75       +2.13%
Burberry Group                          2317.50       +2.05%
Centrica                                  91.55       +2.02%
Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The)       222.95       -3.36%
Prudential                              1412.25       -2.87%
Croda International                     5012.50       -2.58%
Smith (DS)                               359.70       -2.15%
Mondi                                   1595.75       -2.10%

FTSE 250
Provident Financial                      450.05       +6.67%
Spirent Communications                   245.25       +5.03%
Pennon Group                            1094.25       +2.94%
Centamin                                 121.63       +2.77%
Avast                                    523.75       +2.70%
Just Group                                70.93       -8.71%
Tullow Oil                                54.17       -8.47%
Galliford Try                            152.39       -3.71%
Rathbone Brothers                       2025.00       -3.57%
IP Group                                  65.35       -3.47%

FTSE 350
AIM
Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings            0.65      +62.50%
Lekoil                                     3.20      +28.00%
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals                  2.38      +25.00%
Maestrano Group  Ord 1p                    3.20      +23.08%
Richland Resources                         0.12      +21.05%
Eco Atlantic Oil  Gas                     47.00      -21.01%
Georgian Mining Corporation Ord Npv        1.20      -20.00%
Origo Partners                             0.17      -16.67%
Tanfield Group                             2.10      -16.00%
Aura Energy Limited                        0.28      -15.38%

Overall Market
Capital & Regional                       245.00     +918.71%
