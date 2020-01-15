StockMarketWire.com - 
RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £315,796,130

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £202,982,678

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £143,216,275

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £135,652,026

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £134,772,478

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £134,550,489

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £133,770,940

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £118,917,881

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £112,162,232

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £109,943,448

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £108,353,311

CRH	CRH PLC value of shares traded £106,493,463

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £105,107,538

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £99,749,945

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £98,154,870

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £97,371,142

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £92,719,873

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £91,909,169

STAN	Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £91,304,529

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £89,106,051

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £86,585,866

MNDI	Mondi PLC value of shares traded £82,007,491

EXPN	Experian PLC value of shares traded £76,660,140

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £73,955,738

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £69,028,408

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £68,508,028

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £62,308,140

SLA	Standard Life Aberdeen value of shares traded £61,821,577

RBS	Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £60,257,345

NXT	Next PLC value of shares traded £57,182,350



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com