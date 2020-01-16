StockMarketWire.com - Whitbread saw its total sales grow 1% in the third quarter, in spite of a challenging UK market.
Total UK sales grew 0.3% for the period, a marginal improvement on its year-to-date run rate, the business said.
Alison Brittain, Whitbread PLC Chief Executive, said: "We now have over 80,000 rooms in the UK & internationally, operating under the Premier Inn brand, with a committed pipeline of over 20,000 additional rooms. We also continue to achieve strong results from our efficiency programme, which is helping to partially offset high industry cost inflation and means we are on track to achieve our full year expectations for FY20."
Ms Brittain added that growth in Germany remains firmly on target as confidence strengthens for the long-term market opportunity.
For FY20, the business expects German losses to improve to around £10 million as the pipeline accelerates and around 20 hotels are opened.
Ms Brittain said: "We are pleased with the performance of all three hotels we have opened to-date, in Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich, and continue to extend the total committed pipeline in Germany.
"The open plus committed pipeline now stands at around 8,500 rooms across 48 hotels, including 22 hotels from the Foremost Hospitality and AcomHotel acquisitions. We will be opening around 20 hotels through the course of 2020."
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
