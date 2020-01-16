StockMarketWire.com - Marshalls saw revenue reach £542 million in 2019, boosted by sales in the public Sector and Commercial end market.
In its pre-close trading update, the group said sales in the Public Sector and Commercial end market, which represented approximately 69 per cent of Group revenue, were up 15 per cent compared with the prior year period.
The acquisition of Edenhall, which took place in December 2018, also contributed considerably to the revenue increase.
Sales in the Domestic end market represented approximately 26 per cent of Group revenue and were flat compared with 2018. These results are ahead of the overall Domestic market in 2019.
During the year, the Group launched its new 5 year Business Strategy. The objective continues to be to deliver sustainable growth, whilst maintaining a strong balance sheet with a flexible capital structure and a clear capital allocation policy.
The 2019 interim dividend of 4.70 pence per share, announced on August 15, 2019, was paid on December 4, 2019 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on October 18, 2019.
The Board intends to issue its full year Preliminary Announcement on March 12, 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
