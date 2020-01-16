StockMarketWire.com - Marketing company 4imprint said it expected annual profit to be at the 'upper end' of market forecasts following 'encouraging' growth in the second of the year.
The company said it expected revenue for the year ended 28 December 2019 to be approximately $860.8m, an increase of 17% over 2018. Underlying pre-tax profit for the full year 2019 was expected to be at the upper end of the current market forecast range, it added.
Unaudited net cash balance at the 2019 year-end was around $41, up from $27.5m last year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: