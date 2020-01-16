StockMarketWire.com - Fresh prepared food group Bakkavor reported a 1.5% rise in revenue as weaker UK consumer confidence continued to keep a lid on growth.
Revenue increased by 1.5% and on a like-for-like basis increased by 1.7% compared to the equivalent period in 2018, the company said.
'Whilst consumer confidence remains weak in the UK and continued to impact underlying volume growth, revenue on a like-for-like basis increased by 0.2% in the UK, primarily as a result of a gain in the second half in our meals business,' the company said.
'The international business delivered further volume growth resulting in a 12.8% increase in like-for-like* revenue as we broaden our customer base in both regions,' it added.
Bakkavor described the performance as 'solid' in the current economic environment and expected full-year results to be in line with expectations.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
