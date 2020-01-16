StockMarketWire.com - Automotive distributor Inchcape said it had agreed to acquire Daimler's Mercedes-Benz passenger car and private vans distribution operations in Colombia.

The value of the deal was not made public.

The purchase represented a 'strategic transformation of Inchcape's partnership with Daimler to include distribution contracts after a 30-year retail-only partnership,' the company said.

'Together these acquisitions have enabled us to create a scale regional platform with Daimler,' it added.




