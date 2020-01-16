StockMarketWire.com - PPHE has announced that it has acquired a 50% interest in W29 Development LLC, for a total consideration of US$3.3 million.
As a result, the company now owns 100% of the joint venture company and the associated JV arrangements have been terminated.
The acquisition was funded from the Company's existing cash resources.
Following completion of the acquisition, the total investment by PPHE in this project (including US$22.1 million of bank debt) is US$43.0 million.
The JV Company owns the properties located at 538, 540 and 542 West 29th Street, New York. The Company plans to develop its first art'otel in New York and will shortly be progressing the next stage of the development of the property to facilitate this.
Boris Ivesha, president and chief executive officer of PPHE, said: "This acquisition enables PPHE to fully control the design and construction process of what will be our first hotel in New York.
"We are excited about bringing our art'otel brand to New York and will utilise our 30-year track record to ensure we create value for our shareholders and offer guests a fantastic new destination expected in 2023."
At 8:00am: [LON:PPH] PPHE Hotel Group share price was +15p at 1955p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: