StockMarketWire.com - Technology designer and LED manufacturer, ProPhotonix has reported a boost in revenue after improved conditions in the second half of 2019.
Orders placed in the latter half of the year came to approximately $9.3 million, an increase of 30% when compared with the first half of 2019, and revenue approximately $7.8 million, an increase of 9%.
Much of this increase was from the Group's larger and more important customers, albeit not yet having recovered to 2018 run-rate levels, ProPhotonix said in its trading update.
This second half performance resulted in orders placed for the full year totalling approximately $16.5 million (2018: $16.1 million) and revenue recognized of approximately $14.9 million (2018: $16.4 million), in line with previous guidance.
Tim Losik, CEO at ProPhotonix, said: "The Board is pleased with the rebound in business in the second half of the year following a resumption of orders from the Group's largest laser module customer and increases in orders from and shipments to other major customers.
"Despite this improved customer activity, there remain a number of key accounts who have yet to resume their activity to the levels in 2018. However, following recent discussions with many of these other customers, the outlook for 2020 is more positive than 2019."
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.