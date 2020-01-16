StockMarketWire.com - Dechra Pharmaceuticals said that annual performance would be weighted more to the second half of the year than was typical for the company.
Outlook for the full year was in line with management expectations, however the balance of trading would be more second half weighted than is typical for Dechra, the company said.
In the first quarter of the year, trading was adversely affected by supply problems, but 'significant progress' had been made and the supply issues had been largely mitigated, it added.
From 1 July to 31 December 2019, revenue increased by 7%.
'Overall, our progress in the first half has been satisfactory and demand for our products remains strong. Trading in Europe was good while North American growth, as expected was constrained but should now resume as we return to normal supply chain inventory levels,' the company said.
At 8:29am: [LON:DPH] Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC share price was -67p at 3001p
