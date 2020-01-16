StockMarketWire.com - Ibstock said revenues were up mid-single digits for the full year, driven by pricing benefits in its clay brick business and volume growth in some of its key concrete product lines.
Against a backdrop of political and economic uncertainty and reduced new build housing activity in the second half, the company said it expected to deliver adjusted earnings (EBITDA) broadly in line with market expectations for 2019.
Ibstock entered 2020 amid a more subdued backdrop amid lower levels of residential construction activity in the second half of last year.
At 8:45am: [LON:IBST] Ibstock Plc share price was -1.9p at 295.1p
