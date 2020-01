RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £29,821,829 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £23,613,086 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £15,237,242 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £13,252,431 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £12,239,805 PSON Pearson PLC value of shares traded £11,460,717 WTB Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £11,278,763 ABF Associated British Foods PLC value of shares traded £11,059,198 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £10,990,514 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £8,971,111 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £8,848,532 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £8,778,129 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £8,775,467 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £7,979,571 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £7,811,954 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £7,466,568 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £6,911,171 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £6,501,702 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £6,457,611 TLW Tullow Oil PLC value of shares traded £6,170,463 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £6,143,387 MNDI Mondi PLC value of shares traded £5,949,124 COB Cobham PLC value of shares traded £5,733,304 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £5,512,244 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £4,939,698 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £4,668,785 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £4,535,357 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £4,181,073 JMAT Johnson Matthey PLC value of shares traded £4,136,204 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £3,832,443 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com