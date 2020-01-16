StockMarketWire.com - Allergy Therapeutics said revenue grew 8% in the first half of the year, led by growth across all its key markets, and added that the trial of its grass pollen allergen was 'on track' to start in the summer.
For the six months ended 31 December 2020, revenue was expected to grow 8% to £50.5m on-year.
The best performances were seen in Germany, Spain, Netherlands and Switzerland, and its products such as pollinex, quattro and venomil continued to 'progress well,' it added.
'In reference to the Grass MATA MPL Phase III trial, the group confirms that it is on track to start the screening for the first stage of the study during summer 2020, which will be executed in the USA and the EU,' Allergy said.
