StockMarketWire.com - International online retailer, MySale has said its $71.9m revenue for the second half of 2019 was "in line with management expectations", although it has reported an underlying EBITDA loss of $3.6 million.
The Group said it was in the process of transitioning to an inventory light marketplace platform as it continues to take steps to "simplify, reorganise and recapitalise" the business.
This has involved a restructure of the supply chain and relaunching brand partners on the Group's Inventory-Light Marketplace Platform, where they can benefit from MySale's counter seasonal proposition. Following the decisive actions taken by management in 2019, the Group now operates on a debt-free basis, with a net cash balance of $7.2m at period end.
At 9:10am: [LON:MYSL] Mysale Group Plc share price was -0.05p at 4.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
