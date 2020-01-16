StockMarketWire.com - Mercantile Ports & Logistics (MPL) has announced that Jeremy Warner Allen has been appointed as chairman of the board of directors.
Mr Warner Allen initially joined the board as an independent non-exec director in 2018 and takes over as chairman from Nikhil Gandhi.
Mr Gandhi, meanwhile, will remain on the board of MPL, and its wholly owned subsidiary in India, Karanja Terminals and Logistics pvt Limited as a director and founding partner.
At 9:17am: [LON:MPL] Mercantile Ports Logistics Limited Ord Npv share price was -0.05p at 1.18p
